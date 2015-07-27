REFILE-Poland - Factors to Watch July 27

(Repeats with correct date in headline) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BANK MILLENNIUM

Polish unit of Portuguese lender Millennium BCP reported on Monday a 1-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit. Bank Millennium’s bottom line stood at 165 million zlotys, coming above analysts’ forecasts.

ORANGE

The Polish unit of French Orange will release results for the first half of the year after the market closes. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the group to report an 18-percent fall in its second quarter net profit.

JSW

Coal producer JSW plans to merge its costly thermal coal Krupinski mine with Pniowek mine, but may also consider selling Krupinski, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The paper said that the French EDF could be a potential investor in Krupinski.

NUCLEAR PLANS

Poland’s first nuclear power plant is to start producing electricity in 2031, Rzeczpospolita said quoting a document prepared by the investor PGE, which was obtained and published by Greenpeace.

But PGE’s unit in charge of the project said in a separate statement that the quoted deadline is not binding and that the schedule is still being reviewed.

BIOTON

Millionaire Ryszard Krauze has decided to sell his entire remaining stake in pharmaceutical firm Bioton, Rzeczpospolita said. The 11.8-percent share package will be bought by China CEE Investment Cooperation Fund.

