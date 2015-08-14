Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 14

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

JSW

ING Bank Slaski, the only private debt holder of Polish troubled coking coal producer JSW, presses the miner to buy back some of its bonds in the nearest term, Puls Biznesu daily said on Friday quoting its sources close to the bank.

PGNiG

PGNiG, Poland’s biggest gas distributor, posted an 84 percent jump in its second-quarter net profit, beating forecasts due to lower gas import costs and smaller-than-expected negative impact of impairments.

Poland’s energy market watchdog URE said on Thursday it approved a 6.5-percent cut in gas prices for households in a tariff binding until the end of this year.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer, KGHM, may postpone or suspend some investment projects if prices of the metal remain at current low levels in the long term, the company said on Thursday.

The company also reiterated its 2015 sales and output targets, after a weaker zloty helped it beat market forecasts with a 35-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 824 million zlotys.

DATA

The statistics office is to publish its preliminary GDP reading for the second quarter of 2015 at 0800 GMT. Its flash estimate indicated growth of 3.6 percent.

The central bank will publish July net inflation at 1200 GMT.

BPH

The Polish lender, put up for sale by its U.S. owner General Electric, sees “relatively high” interest from potential buyers and is now considering which bidder to enter talks with, daily Parkiet quoted BPH CEO Richard Gaskin as saying.

