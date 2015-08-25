Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 25

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office is due to publish registered unemployment data for July at 0800 GMT.

PKP ENERGETYKA

The European Commission is looking into the takeover of Poland’s utility PKP Energetyka by global private equity fund CVC after Poland’s opposition party raised questions whether the deal was legally correct, Parkiet daily said.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The government will most likely fail to find investors for the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa by the time of the parliamentary elections in October as power producers are reluctant to buy stakes in KW, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

ELECTRICITY

Poland may face the need to limit electricity consumption again in the winter due to the shortages of water, which is key for cooling of the local coal-fuelled power stations, Parkiet daily said.

KERNEL

Warsaw-listed Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel said on Tuesday it renewed a $350-million sunflower oil pre-export credit facility to fund the working capital needs of its sunflower oil production business in Ukraine.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX