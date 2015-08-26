Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGE

Poland’s largest energy utility will book a 5.0 billion zlotys ($1.35 billion) net loss in the first half of the year due to Poland’s largest ever impairment on its power generation assets, the state-controlled PGE said on Tuesday.

OPINION POLLS

Poland’s main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads the latest pre-election poll with a 36-percent support, ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO), which has a 27-percent backing, according to pollster CBOS.

In a separate poll by Millward Brown for broadcaster TVN, PiS has a 37-percent backing, while PO is supported by 27 percent of voters.

HELICOPTER TENDER

Polish ministries of economy and defence want the final decision on the purchase of a new utility helicopter for the Polish army to be taken after the October parliamentary election, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing unnamed sources in the ministries.

Poland has preliminarily selected Airbus utility helicopter Caracal in this tender worth approximately $3 billion.

PZU

Central and eastern Europe’s largest insurer, Poland’s PZU , posted a larger than expected 60-percent annual drop in its second quarter net profit, as falling bond and stock prices hit its return on investments, it said on Wednesday.

AZOTY

Poland’s No.1 chemical group, Grupa Azoty, showed growth of 68 percent in second-quarter net profit, as lower gas prices and a stronger dollar improved the results of its fertilisers segment, the company said on Wednesday.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, surprised analysts on Wednesday by more than doubling its net profit year-on-year in the second quarter, thanks to its last-year purchase of local mobile operator Polkomtel.

BOS BANK

The state-controlled bank may be recapitalised by a couple hundred million zlotys next year, BOS Bank’s chief executive Dariusz Daniluk told the Rzeczpospolita daily.

