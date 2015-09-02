Poland - Factors to Watch Sep 2

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

The central bank is to announce its interest rates decision on Wednesday.

PGE

Poland’s largest utility plans spin-offs after record impairments made it book 5.1 billion zloty ($1.4 billion) loss in the first half of the year. Its CEO hinted at selling the group’s telecoms arm Exatel, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

MOODY‘S

According to the rating agency, the dramatic rise in local currency sovereign debt issuance reduces emerging market countries’ vulnerability to shocks.

For the full text of this story please click the following link: here~UmV1dGVyc05ld3NfU0JfUmF0aW5nIE5ld3NfQWxs~20150901_PR_333713

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys)