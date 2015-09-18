Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 18

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BANK POCZTOWY

Poland’s national postal operator Poczta Polska and the largest bank PKO BP have reached agreement on raising the capital of Bank Pocztowy by 60 million zlotys ($16.31 million), Parkiet daily reported.

LPP

Poland’s largest clothing retailer plans to return to increasing the aggregate size of its stores in Russia in 2016, also eyeing the entry on the Belarussian and Kazakh markets next year, Parkiet daily reported.

KGHM

Copper miner KGHM is not worried about copper prices in the long-term, the company’s director for strategic analyses was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

