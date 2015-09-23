Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 23

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

Polish statistics office will publish registered unemployment data for August at 0800 GMT.

REFUGEES

Poland will accept about 5,000 migrants in addition to the about 2,000 it had already agreed to receive, Deputy Foreign Minister Rafal Trzaskowski told Polish media late on Tuesday.

BANKING TAX

Apart from proposals for a tax on bank assets or a tax on financial transactions, the main opposition party, which leads opinion polls ahead of October elections, is also considering an alternative version where banks’ liabilities would be taxed, Puls Biznesu reported.

PGNIG

Poland’s state-controlled gas firm PGNIG plans to seek further concessions for gas exploration in Norway this year, the company’s deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

JERONIMO MARTINS

Biedronka, the Polish arm of Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins, plans to open 300 outlets in the next three years, Jeronimo’s country manager in Poland, Pedro Pereira Da Silva, told Rzeczpospolita daily.

TVN

U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) said on Wednesday it plans to purchase the remaining 1.24-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, offering 20 zlotys per share.

