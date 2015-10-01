Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 1

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit will publish Poland’s manufacturing PMI at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to rise compared to August.

COAL MINING

Coal mining has taken centre stage in the campaign for this month’s parliamentary election in Poland, an outsize political role that threatens the country’s hard-won economic growth and reputation in Europe.

Poland wants to include two state-controlled utilities and its largest gas distributor in saving Europe’s largest coal miner, Poland’s Kompania Weglowa (KW), from the brink of bankruptcy in an election year.

TAURON

A special purpose vehicle led by Poland’s No.2 power producer, Tauron, and state-owned coal mine restructuring company SRK, suspended talks on the takeover of assets owned by the troubled Brzeszcze coal mine, SRK said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

