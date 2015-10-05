Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 5

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MINIMUM PAY

Opposition’s candidate for Prime Minister’s post, Beata Szydlo, told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily that her party Law and Justice (PiS) wants to introduce minimum pay of 12 zlotys ($3.18) per hour.

Polish President plans to present his own draft bill aimed at resolving the problem of foreign currency-denominated credits, she also said.

GETIN

Financial group Getin Holding said on Friday it won’t sell its Russian vehicle leasing business Carcade to Artertesia Consulting despite earlier plans.

The deal was to be worth 172.5 million zlotys ($46 million). But according to Puls Biznesu daily, Getin is still interested in selling Carcade.

P4

Owners at Poland’s No.4 mobile operator P4 are interested in refinancing company’s debt, but are also looking to sell it, Puls Biznesu said.

WARIMPEX

Management board at the real estate developer may recommend share buy-back, if its share price continues to fall, Warimpex CEO Franz Jurkowitsch told Parkiet daily.

TAURON

Polish utility Tauron’s TPE.WA new chief executive is ready to restart talks to take over an ailing local coal mine, he said on Friday, a day after stalled negotiations led to the ouster of the entire management team.

REUTERS POLL

Poland’s central bank won’t start raising interest rates until early 2017, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as Credit Agricole economists drastically revised down their rate forecasts.

BORYSZEW

The Polish industrial group wants to buy the remaining 16-percent share in its Hutmen unit, offering 5 zlotys per share, Boryszew said on Friday. Minority shareholders will be able to sell their shares in the offer between Oct.22-Nov.20.

POLITICAL POLL

Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads the latest opinion poll by pollster IBRiS for Radio Zet with 35.6-percent backing, with the ruling Civic Platform (PO) trailing in second with 23.2 percent.

MIGRANTS

The Czech government has proposed that three central European states send hundreds of troops and police to help protect Hungary’s borders against a migrant influx into Europe’s Schengen passport-free travel zone, officials said on Friday.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.7776 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7806 zlotys)