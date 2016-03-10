Poland - Factors to Watch March 10

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

COURT

Poland’s top court ruled on Wednesday that the government’s planned overhaul of the tribunal was illegal, deepening a constitutional crisis that has stirred concerns about democracy and the rule of law in the EU’s largest eastern member.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka said on Wednesday it estimated its 2015 net loss at 280 million zlotys ($72 million), which compares with a net profit of 273 million zlotys in 2014 as it had to write down the value of its assets due to the fall in coal prices.

ENEA

Poland’s third biggest power group Enea said on Wednesday it estimated its 2015 net loss at 399 million zlotys ($101.90 million), which compares with a 908 million-zloty net profit in 2014, due to asset value impairments.

DEVELOPERS

Real estate developer Griffin Group is planning to take over one of its competitors to become Poland’s biggest company in this sector, its Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

OCHNIK IPO

Leather goods producer Ochnik is considering an initial public offering, Puls Biznesu daily said. The company with revenues of 100 million zlotys a year will issue new shares worth several dozen million zlotys.

ZE PAK

Lignite coal producer ZE PAK said late on Wednesday it had created write-downs worth 1.88 billion zlotys for 2015 due to tests that pointed to the loss in value of some of its assets.

CD PROJEKT

Poland’s leading video games producer CD Projekt said in a statement that its net profit rose to 342 million zlotys last year from 5 million zlotys a year earlier.

TAURON

The management board of Poland’s state-controlled utility Tauron has recommended paying out a dividend of 0.1 zlotys ($0.0254) per share for 2015, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Tauron’s dividend for 2014 stood at 0.15 zlotys per share.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9282 zlotys)