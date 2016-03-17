FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 17
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will publish retail sales, industrial output and PPI data at 1300 GMT.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer will publish its 2015 financial statement after market closes. The statement may also include details on the Polish state-controlled miner’s 2016 budget.

FX LOANS

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday the president’s foreign exchange mortgage conversion bill can yet be improved.

BUDGET

Poland’s budget deficit stood at 3.1 billion zlotys ($799.3 million) after Feb, or 5.7 percent of the full-year plan, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe’s largest software maker, Asseco Poland, posted a 2 percent increase in 2015 net profit on a 16 percent jump in the group’s sales, it said late on Wednesday.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.