Poland - Factors to Watch April 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

The central bank will release February current account data at 1200 GMT.

CONSTITUTIONAL TRIBUNAL

The European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on Wednesday urging the Polish government to end the paralysis of the constitutional tribunal, which threatens democracy, and to fully respect the tribunal’s rulings, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

POLL ON DEMOCRACY

Sixty three percent of Poles think democracy in Poland is at risk due to the conflict over the constitutional court, while 34 percent believe there is no such risk, a poll by IBRiS for Rzeczpospolita daily showed on Wednesday.

LOTOS

The supervisory board of Polish refiner Lotos is likely to dismiss long-serving chief executive Pawel Olechnowicz, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

Puls Biznesu daily said current head of Lotos supervisory board Robert Pietryszyn is likely to become interim chief executive after Olechnowicz’s dismissal.

BGZ

The Polish BNP Paribas unit said on Wednesday it plans to increase the return on equity (ROE) to around 10 percent and win an over 5-percent share of the market in credits and deposits by the end of 2018.

DIVERSE

Private equity fund Abris has started the process of selling its Etos company, which owns the clothing brand Diverse, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

DEVELOPERS

Twelve housing developers, which include some of the biggest firms in the sector in Poland, have increased the number of flats sold in the first quarter by 17 percent year-on-year despite the introduction of a bank tax and a higher capital requirement for mortgages, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

