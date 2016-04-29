Poland - Factors to Watch Apr. 29

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CPI

The statistics office will publish flash consumer price index (CPI) data for April at 1200 GMT.

The central bank will publish household inflation expectations also at 1200 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry is expected to publish its monthly treasury debt supply at 1300 GMT.

MILLENNIUM

Portugal’s Millennium BCP unit reported an almost 16-percent fall of its first-quarter net profit year-on-year to 137 million zlotys ($35.48 million), as a newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.

JSW

The European Union’s biggest coking coal producer posted a 3.3 billion zloty net loss in 2015, bigger than flagged earlier, as the company was forced to create huge write-downs, mainly due to falling coal prices.

WARSAW BOURSE

The central and Eastern Europe’s largest equity market reported a 32-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit to 26 million zlotys ($6.7 million), tracking falling operating profit and revenue, it said on Friday.

LG

Korean LG Chem may invest several hundred millions euros in building an electric car battery factory in south-western Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8647 zlotys)