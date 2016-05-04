Poland - Factors to Watch May 4

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

COPPER TAX

Poland’s finance ministry is working on changes to the copper tax that weighs on the state-run miner KGHM, Puls Biznesu daily said. The ministry, which mulls decreasing the tax burden by one third, is consulting the project with KGHM, the daily said.

REFUGEES

Poland will not accept the EU’s refugee quota system that would mean the country would have to accept more than 7 percent of all immigrants coming to Europe, Gazeta Polska daily quoted interior minister Mariusz Blaszczak as saying.

DEFENSE, HELICOPTERS

Poland may select the supplier of attack helicopters ahead of the NATO summit in July as a results of an ongoing tender, Gazeta Polska daily said. The bidders include the U.S. Boeing and Bell Helicopter Textron, Turkish TAI and French Airbus.

DEFENSE, MISSILE

U.S. Lockheed Martin’s MEADS is in talks with Poland on delivering a missile-defense system and if its offer is accepted it would invite Poland’s state-run arm producer PGZ to the consortium, Marty Coyne, MEADS director business development, told Rzeczpospolita daily.

CONSTITUTION

The head of the conservative ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said that works aimed at changing the constitution could start next year and did not rule out a referendum on the issue, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX