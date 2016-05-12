FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch May 12
May 12, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Poland - Factors to Watch May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CPI

The state statistics office will publish consumer price index (CPI) data for April at 1200 GMT.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat, posted a 3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 175.5 million zlotys ($45.28 million) on Thursday, but missed market expectations as it consolidated its loss-making infrastructure partner Midas.

PZU

Poland’s PZU, the biggest insurer in central and eastern Europe, posted a larger than expected 48-percent year-on-year fall in its first-quarter net profit to 486.6 million zlotys on the back of falling investment income, it said on Thursday.

TAURON

Tauron, Poland’s second-largest utility, posted on Wednesday a 36-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit year-on-year on the back of a drop in electricity output and lower power prices.

PGE

Poland’s biggest power producer confirmed late on Wednesday its net profit fell to 0.9 billion zlotys in the first quarter from 1.1 billion a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
