Poland - Factors to Watch May 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MOODY‘S

Rating agency Moody’s has scheduled for Friday evening a potential review of Poland’s A2 rating with a stable outlook. Nearly half of analysts polled by Reuters expect the agency to cut the rating, due to the government’s continuing stand-off with the constitutional court.

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will release GDP data for the first quarter at 0800 GMT, while the central bank will publish current account for March at 1200 GMT.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe’s largest software maker, Asseco Poland, posted a slightly larger than expected 15-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit to 66 million zlotys ($17 million), it said on Thursday.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Poland’s central bank is not being involved in solving the problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs, Adam Glapinski, the president’s candidate for the new head of the central bank told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PZU

Poland’s treasury ministry will try to convince state-controlled companies to buy insurance only in the state-run insurer PZU to help it improve its financial condition, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX