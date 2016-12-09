Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ALIOR BANK

Alior Bank after several years can achieve a return on equity ratio of above 10 percent, Michal Krupinski, chief executive of PZU, which controls the bank, told Rzeczpospolita daily.

OVOSTAR UNION

Ukrainian egg producer Ovostar plans to buy one of its competitors in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.

BECTON DICKENSON

Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickenson plans to hire 250 people in its shared services centre in Wroclaw on top of 350 employees it already has, Puls Biznesu said.

POCZTA POLSKA

Poland's dominant post company, the state-owned Poczta Polska, will suffer a loss of 100 million zlotys ($23.93 million) in 2016, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. The company plans another price hike for its postal services.

SIKORSKI AIRCRAFT CORP.

Sikorski Aircraft Corp. will supply the Chilean army with six Black Hawk helicopters produced in Poland, Fakt tabloid said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)