Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland to release November net inflation data at 1300 GMT.

ZLOTY

The weakening of the Polish zloty is temporary as it is related to investors' deteriorating sentiment towards emerging markets, Forbes magazine quoted the central bank governor Adam Glapinski as saying.

AIRLINES

Polish air transport authority PAZP will hike a fee for planes flying over Poland by 30 percent to 43 euros per one flight as of January 1, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ASSECO POLAND

Poland's biggest IT company Asseco Poland plans to deliver its systems to NATO, Puls Biznesu said. The company switched to the alliance in a search for new business as its hopes for hundreds of millions of zlotys deals from Polish army faded.

POLL

Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party is leading the latest opinion poll conducted in December by state-run pollster CBOS with 36 percent support, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. Former ruling party Civic Platform (PO) has 16 percent, while another liberal opposition Nowoczesna 14 percent. Anti-system party Kukiz'15 has 7 percent, according to CBOS.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)