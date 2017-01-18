Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 18

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WAGES, EMPLOYMENT DATA

The statistics office is expected to publish corporate wage and employment data for December at 1300 GMT.

CPI

The economy ministry forecasts consumer prices (CPI) to rise by 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, Parkiet daily reported.

GAZ-SYSTEM

Poland's gas grid operator Gaz-System and its Danish partner have finished consultations on procedures needed to show interest in supply of gas from Denmark to Poland and allow excess supply to be resold to other countries including Ukraine, the daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie reported.

COAL MINING

Poland's state-owned mining group Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG) will present details of its planned merger with another state coal mining group Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW) by the end of January, a spokesman for PGG told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

EUROCASH

Distribution firm Eurocash plans further acquisitions after taking over retail group Eko Holding, a board member of Eurocash, Jacek Owczarek, told Parkiet daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

