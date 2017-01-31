FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 31
January 31, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish statistics office is to release 2016 GDP data at 0900 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry is to release its debt supply schedule for February at around 1400 GMT.

NOKIA

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia, together with investment firm Infracapital owned by Prudential, plan to take part in a Polish tender to distribute about 3.2 billion zlotys ($788.84 million) in grants for the construction of fast Internet network, daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing unnamed sources.

LOT

Poland's state airline LOT has signed a deal with Aviation Capital Group to start leasing three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets from the start of 2019, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported without naming its sources.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 4.0566 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

