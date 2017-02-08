Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MBANK
Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank,
reported on Wednesday an almost 6 percent annual fall in its
fourth-quarter net profit to 292.5 million zlotys ($72.60
million), reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed last
year.
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will decide on the level of interests
rates at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Analysts
expect the bank to hold its benchmark rate at record-low of 1.5
percent.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's biggest fertilizer producer, Grupa Azoty, said in a
statement that its daughter company Police decided to write down
assets in Africa worth 283 million zloty ($70.19 million).
HSBC
HSBC may add several hundred new jobs this year in its
shared service centre in Krakow where it currently employees
2,200 people, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.
WH GROUP
WH Group's Polish unit Animex is considering building a new
meat plant in Poland or Romania with the number of employees
estimated at 3,000, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.
ZABKA
Mid Europa Partners will allow two funds - TPG and CVC - to
submit binding offers to buy convenient store chain Zabka, Puls
