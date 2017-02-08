Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MBANK

Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday an almost 6 percent annual fall in its fourth-quarter net profit to 292.5 million zlotys ($72.60 million), reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed last year.

INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will decide on the level of interests rates at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Analysts expect the bank to hold its benchmark rate at record-low of 1.5 percent.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's biggest fertilizer producer, Grupa Azoty, said in a statement that its daughter company Police decided to write down assets in Africa worth 283 million zloty ($70.19 million).

HSBC

HSBC may add several hundred new jobs this year in its shared service centre in Krakow where it currently employees 2,200 people, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.

WH GROUP

WH Group's Polish unit Animex is considering building a new meat plant in Poland or Romania with the number of employees estimated at 3,000, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.

ZABKA

Mid Europa Partners will allow two funds - TPG and CVC - to submit binding offers to buy convenient store chain Zabka, Puls Biznesu reported. (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)