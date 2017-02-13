Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office is to release January CPI data,
while the central bank will publish its December current account
data at 1300 GMT.
LOTOS
Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in
securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a
new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief
executive said.
PARTY POLL
Poland's ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) is
supported by 40 percent of those who declare their readiness to
vote, according to CBOS state-run polling research published
late on Friday. The biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO)
enjoys 17 percent support.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's biggest telecom Orange Polska will release its
fourth-quarter results after the market close. Orange Polska is
expected to report a loss 32 percent smaller than the
year-earlier quarter.
PGE
Poland's biggest power producer PGE estimates its 2016 net
profit at 2.45 billion zlotys ($604.95 million) compared to a
3-billion zlotys loss a year earlier, the company said on
Friday.
ASSECO POLAND
Software firm Asseco Poland may pay the same dividends on
2016 results as it paid for 2015, the business daily Parkiet
reported over the weekend, citing the firm's main shareholder,
Adam Goral.
SMOG
The European Commission calculated that air pollution caused
by coal burning costs Poland 26 billion euros per year, the
Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported quoting data from the commission. (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; editing by Jason Neely)