Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office is to release January CPI data, while the central bank will publish its December current account data at 1300 GMT.

LOTOS

Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.

PARTY POLL

Poland's ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) is supported by 40 percent of those who declare their readiness to vote, according to CBOS state-run polling research published late on Friday. The biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO) enjoys 17 percent support.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's biggest telecom Orange Polska will release its fourth-quarter results after the market close. Orange Polska is expected to report a loss 32 percent smaller than the year-earlier quarter.

PGE

Poland's biggest power producer PGE estimates its 2016 net profit at 2.45 billion zlotys ($604.95 million) compared to a 3-billion zlotys loss a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

ASSECO POLAND

Software firm Asseco Poland may pay the same dividends on 2016 results as it paid for 2015, the business daily Parkiet reported over the weekend, citing the firm's main shareholder, Adam Goral.

SMOG

The European Commission calculated that air pollution caused by coal burning costs Poland 26 billion euros per year, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported quoting data from the commission. (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; editing by Jason Neely)