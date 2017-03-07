Poland - Factors to Watch March 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOTOS

Lotos, Poland's second biggest oil refiner, said on Tuesday it swung to a profit in 2016, helped by its upstream business and legislation introduced in August that was aimed at curbing black market sales of oil products.

PGE

Poland's biggest power group to release full 2016 results after market closes. The company had estimated its net profit at 2.45 billion zlotys for 2016.

DATA

Polish central bank to release February FX reserves data at 1300 GMT.

DEBT

Poland considers another issue of the so-called green bonds and does not rule out bond issues in currencies other than the euro, Puls Biznesu said, quoting the country's deputy finance minister.

DINO

The initial public offering of Polish supermarket chain Dino is valued at up to 2 billion zlotys, Parkiet daily said, quoting analyst estimates. Private equity fund Enterprise Investors will sell its 49 percent stake in Dino in the IPO.

ELECTRIC CARS

Poland assumes it will have a 49 percent stake in a company that will ultimately produce 100,000 electric cars a year, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, quoting the energy minister as saying.

TESCO

Tesco may dismiss up to 700 employees in Poland as a result of collective redundancies, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, quoting trade union representatives.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

