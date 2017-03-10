Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PZU
State-run Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday it planned to
cut up to 956 jobs.
TUSK
The leaders of the European Union delivered a withering snub
to Poland's right-wing government on Thursday by steamrolling
its objections and reappointing former Polish premier Donald
Tusk to chair their summits.
FIAT
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce in September its
decision to move production of Fiat Panda from Italy to its
Polish factory in Tychy. The investment in Poland is valued at
1.5 billion zlotys ($368 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said
quoting unnamed sources.
DEBT
Poland considers to introduce a financial instrument similar
to contingent convertible securities, but the decision on its
final shape or the timetable has not been taken, Puls Biznesu
daily said quoting finance ministry.
COAL
Poland's state-owned coal trader Weglokoks will not help the
troubled KHW and PGG with the promised 150 million zlotys after
the two miners are merged, Parkiet daily quoted energy minister
as saying.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will be the
first to offer its clients conversion of their Swiss-franc
denominated loans into zlotys, Parkiet daily said. The detailed
offer will be presented in April.
ENERGY
Poland's deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski,
responsible for coal industry restructuring, may become new CEO
at state-run utility Tauron, Rzeczpospolita daily said
quoting unnamed sources.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 4.0813 zlotys)
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)