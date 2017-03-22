Poland - Factors to Watch March 22

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DINO IPO-DIN.WA

Individual investors' subscriptions to buy the company's shares offered in IPO start on Wednesday.

COAL

Coal burning power heating plants are having problems with buying good-quality coal after freezing temperatures last winter resulted in increased demand for the fuel, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the industry representatives.

TAKEOVERS

Zbigniew Jakubas, a Polish billionaire and investor, considers buying a company which is listed on a stock exchange outside Europe, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the businessman.

EXATEL

NASK, a research institute controlled by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, is interested in buying a telecom company Exatel for the power group PGE, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources. Exatel is valued at 428 million zlotys in PGE books.

T-MOBILE

Adam Sawicki, the CEO of Deutsche Telekom Polish arm T-Mobile, was replaced with Andreas Maierhofer, after the unit's market share shrink, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

