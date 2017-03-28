FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch March 28
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 7 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

HELICOPTER TENDER

Polish defence ministry has received offers for 16 helicopters worth about 3 billion zloty ($768.56 million) from Italy’s Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus Helicopters, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing a defence ministry statement.

MOODY‘S

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised its forecast for Poland’s 2017 gross domestic product growth to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent previously, the agency said in a report.

ZLOTY

The Polish zloty currency has hit a 12-month high against the euro on Monday and remained close to this level on Tuesday morning, the Reuters system showed.

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca plans to employ over 400 people this year in its financial, research and human resources centres in Poland, head of the company’s Polish unit Jarek Oleszczuk told Puls Biznesu daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

