Poland - Factors to Watch April 4

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOVERNMENT

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Polish ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), is in favour of a wider government reshuffle that may take place before the summer holiday, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed PiS politicians.

PKO BP

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP expects "strong, single-digit growth" in 2017 profit, excluding potential one-offs, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the bank's CEO as saying.

GRUPA AZOTY, ACRON

Russia's Acron, which has almost 20 percent of the shares in Poland's chemical company Azoty, has classified the stake as assets available to sell, Parkiet daily quoted Acron's board Chairman Alexander Popov as saying.

DINO IPO-DIN.WA

Polish retail chain Dino will release the final price in its initial public offering, which may be the biggest in Warsaw in the past few years.

LNG

Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's ongoing visit to the United States may prepare ground for future agreements on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Poland's LNG terminal at the Baltic Sea, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

WARSAW BOURSE

The financial market watchdog KNF wants to set stricter requirements for Warsaw stock exchange CEO candidates, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the bourse's spokesman.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)