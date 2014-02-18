FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 18
February 18, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    DATA
    Poland's statistics office will publish its employment and
wages data for January at 1300 GMT. 

    KGHM 
    Europe's No.2 copper producer traded at a 5-week high on
Monday after its chief executive officer hinted the Polish
miner's net profit guidance for this year might be higher than
the market forecast. 
    
    ORANGE 
    Polish Orange unit will take part in the upcoming
auction for new mobile broadband frequencies in Poland, but will
not buy it at any price, Orange's European chief Benoit Scheen
told daily Puls Biznesu.
    
    GRUPA LOTOS 
    Poland's No.2 oil refiner set its 2014 oil production goal
at 550,000 tonnes, with the annual capacity target of 1.2
billion tonnes by 2015-2016 still intact, daily Parkiet quoted
the group's CEO Pawel Olechnowicz as saying.
        
