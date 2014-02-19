Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PKO BP Poland's No.1 lender will create a leasing company in Sweden to provide services for Polish bus producer Solaris. In the future, the bank plans regular leasing operations in Sweden and on other foreign markets, Puls Biznesu daily reported. COPPER MINING Polish Security Agency (ABW) will investigate why two concessions for copper mining in Poland were granted to Canadian-owned Miedzi Copper and not Poland's state-controlled KGHM, Polish prime minister was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily. REAL ESTATE Warsaw-listed real estate firm Marvipol, among other companies, may be interested in acquiring a 24-percent or 80-million zloty stake in debt-laden Polish developer Polnord , Parkiet daily reported without citing any sources. mBANK The Polish lender plans to sell its insurance arm BRE Ubezpieczenia. The bank has sent out invitations to place bids to key market players in Poland, including PZU, AXA , Allianz, Ergo Hestia and Generali, Puls Biznesu daily reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX