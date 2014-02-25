FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 25
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
February 25, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    RWE
    Utility RWE never had any plans to exit Poland and views it
as a very important, one may even say strategic, market, the
deputy head of the Polish subsidiary of RWE, Janusz Moroz, told
the Rzeczpospolita daily.
    
    T-MOBILE AND ALIOR BANK 
    Mobile operator T-Mobile Polska said it will introduce
banking services to its offer in cooperation with Alior Bank,
said Miroslav Rakowski, chief executive of T-Mobile Polska,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Tuesday.
        
    ORANGE POLSKA 
    Poland's largest telecom and France's Orange unit
said it would replace Chief Finanacial Officer Jacques de
Galzain with insider Maciej Nowohonski.
    
    T-MOBILE 
    The German telecom's Polish mobile unit aims for top spot
among local rivals in terms of revenue as soon as this year,
state agency PAP quoted the unit's CEO as saying.
    
    KERNEL 
    A unit of the Warsaw-listed, Ukrainian agricultural holding
opened a $80-million credit line with Ukrainian and European
banks to finance its 2014 crop plan, Kernel said.
        
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.