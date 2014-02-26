FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 26
February 26, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    FASTER GROWTH
    Poland's economy is likely to grow by 2.9 percent in 2014,
faster than previously anticipated, thanks to a stronger
recovery in domestic demand, the European Commission said in its
winter forecasts released on Tuesday. 
    
    ENERGA PROVISIONS
    Charges will cut almost 52 million zlotys ($17.2 million)
off the 2013 net profit at Poland's fourth-biggest power company
Energa, the group said late on Tuesday. 
       
    MORTGAGES
    Polish banks granted almost 177.000 mortgages in 2013, worth
36.5 billion zlotys or seven percent less than a year earlier.
This was the lowest amount since 2005, Polish banking
association estamated.
    
    AMAZON 
    The world's largest online retailer may change its mind and
build one of its logistics centers near Bratislava in Slovakia
rather than in the Czech Brno due to stalling talks, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
            
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
