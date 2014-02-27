FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 27
#Broadcasting
February 27, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    EUROPEAN ELECTIONS
    Prime Minister Donald Tusk remains in the race for a
high-profile EU job, despite several denials from his press
office, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    New channels and higher per-user revenue in pay TV helped
Poland's biggest media group report a larger than expected rise
in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.
    
    ALIOR 
    The Polish mid-sized lender expects changes in bancassurance
accounting to boost its 2013 net profit by around 18 million
zlotys, Alior said in a statement.
        
    GRUPA AZOTY 
    Poland's top chemicals group estimates its 2013 net profit
at 713 million zlotys on sales of 9.82 billion, after its Pulawy
unit reported a 70-percent dip in second-half net profit to 37
million due to falling fertiliser prices.
    
    PHN 
    The Polish real-estate holding posted a 99-million zloty net
profit in 2013, the company said in a statement, compared to a
170-million net loss the previous year. 
    PHN also said it will pay the entire profit out in dividend.
    
    EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
    More than half of Poles, 51 percent, trust the European
Parliament, a Eurobarometer survey showed, quoted by daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. For comparison, only 19 percent of Poles
trust their own government and 17 percent trust the Lower House
Sejm.
                
