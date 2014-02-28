FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 28
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 28, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    KGHM 
    Europe's No.2 copper producer reported a
larger-than-expected rise in its fourth-quarter net profit
thanks to higher copper sales volumes, but coming in below its
full-year guidance on lower metal prices.
    
    GDP DATA
    Poland statistics office will publish preliminary economic
growth data for the fourth quarter of 2013 at 0900 GMT. The
flash estimate for that period released earlier in February
showed economic growth at 2.7 percent. 
    
    INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
    The central bank will release households' inflation
expectations for February at 1300 GMT. 
    
    PGE 
    Poland's top electricity producer plans to spend around 40
billion zlotys ($13.1 billion) on investments in the next 5
years, which include its flagship project of extending
coal-fired power plant in Opole for 11.6 billion zlotys, PGE's
CEO Marek Woszczyk was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
    
    LOT 
    Labour unions in Poland's airline LOT organised a
referendum, which may decide about a strike in the troubled
state-controlled carrier against planned changes in the pilots'
salaries calculation.
    
    JERONIMO MARTINS 
    Biedronka, Poland's largest food retailer and a unit of
Portugal's Jeronimo Martins, plans to open 300 new stores in
Poland this year and spend 2.1 billion zlotys on investments,
the head of the Polish unit told daily Rzeczpospolita.
    
    EUROCASH 
    Poland's largest wholesaler said it booked 75 million zlotys
of net profit in the fourth quarter, 38 percent below the
year-ago figure due to lower margins and sales growth dynamics.
                
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0475 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.