Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): INTEREST RATES Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council will announce its monthly decision on interest rates. All analyst polled by Reuters expect unchanged rates this month. LOTOS Full-year 2013 net profit at Poland's No.2 refiner fell by 96 percent to 39 million zlotys ($13 million), as record-low refining margins slashed company's profitability, Lotos said on Wednesday. PGNiG Polish gas monopoly posted an unexpected fall in its 2013 net profit as increased oil and gas production from new deposits has not offset writedowns on Libyan assets and low margins in gas trading, the company said on Wednesday. PZU Polish insurer is looking at whether to focus on small deals outside its home market after efforts to spend its $3.3 billion cash pile on big takeovers came to nothing, its chief financial officer said. ING BANK SLASKI The Polish lender, a unit of Dutch ING, plans a dividend payout of 572 million zlotys ($187.64 million) or 4.40 zlotys per share from last year's profit, the bank said on Tuesday. BGZ Polish No.11 lender, which Dutch Rabobank agreed to sell to BNP Paribas last year, said it had closed 2013 with a net profit of 160 million zlotys, almost a fourth more than a year earlier. SYNTHOS Polish chemicals maker plans a dividend payout of 410 million zlotys and earmarks 1 billion zlotys for investments in the next two years. BIOTON Polish drug maker plans to spin off non-core assets to be able to pay off its debt faster, daily Parkiet quoted the company's chief executive officer. ($1 = 3.0502 Polish zlotys)