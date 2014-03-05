FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5
March 5, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    INTEREST RATES
    Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council will announce
its monthly decision on interest rates. All analyst polled by
Reuters expect unchanged rates this month. 
    
    LOTOS 
    Full-year 2013 net profit at Poland's No.2 refiner fell by
96 percent to 39 million zlotys ($13 million), as record-low
refining margins slashed company's profitability, Lotos said on
Wednesday. 
    
    PGNiG 
    Polish gas monopoly posted an unexpected fall in its 2013
net profit as increased oil and gas production from new deposits
has not offset writedowns on Libyan assets and low margins in
gas trading, the company said on Wednesday. 
    
    PZU 
    Polish insurer is looking at whether to focus on small deals
outside its home market after efforts to spend its $3.3 billion
cash pile on big takeovers came to nothing, its chief financial
officer said. 
    
    ING BANK SLASKI 
    The Polish lender, a unit of Dutch ING, plans a
dividend payout of 572 million zlotys ($187.64 million) or 4.40
zlotys per share from last year's profit, the bank said on
Tuesday. 
    
    BGZ 
    Polish No.11 lender, which Dutch Rabobank agreed
to sell to BNP Paribas last year, said it had closed
2013 with a net profit of 160 million zlotys, almost a fourth
more than a year earlier.
    
    SYNTHOS 
    Polish chemicals maker plans a dividend payout of 410
million zlotys and earmarks 1 billion zlotys for investments in
the next two years.
    
    BIOTON 
    Polish drug maker plans to spin off non-core assets to be
able to pay off its debt faster, daily Parkiet quoted the
company's chief executive officer.
    
($1 = 3.0502 Polish zlotys)

