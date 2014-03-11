Poland - Factors to Watch on March 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): POLITICAl PARTIES The ruling Civic Platform party (PO) would get 25 percent of the votes, if elections were held now, a Homo Homini public opinion survey for Rzeczpospolita showed. The main opposition, the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), led the poll with 30-percent support. ENERGA Poland's fourth-biggest power company will improve its financial results in 2014, its chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu. Energa could also pay out a dividend of more than 500 million zlotys in 2015. PEKAO Poland's No.2 lender and UniCredit unit reported a smaller-than-expected 1-percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, as rises in its loan portfolio compensated almost fully the harm from record-low interest rates. TREASURY Polish treasury minister reiterated the ministry's privatisation plans, adding he saw the new role of its restructuring agency ARP as an investment fund in his interview for daily Rzeczpospolita. LIBERTY GLOBAL Liberty Global mulls sale of its units in Central and Eastern Europe, with Deutsche Telekom tipped as a possible buyer, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX