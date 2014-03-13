FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 13
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
        
    TIRE FACTORY
    Korean tire producer Nexen Tire mulls the construction of  a
new factory in the city of Ujezd in the Lower Silesia region.
The investment may be worth 1.5 billion zlotys ($493.32 million)
and could create 2000 jobs, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing a
source close to the investment. 
    The investor is also considering to locate this factory in
the Czech Republic and is to take a decision by the end of
March.

    PKN ORLEN 
    Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen may make further
acquisitions of exploration and extraction companies in 2014,
most likely in the U.S., Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
    The chief executive of Orlen Upstream, Wieslaw Prugar, said
that Orlen in analysing five such projects, adding that the
company did not plan to buy any more drilling concessions in
Poland.

    GRUPA AZOTY 
    Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn, a subsidiary of Poland's top
chemical company Grupa Azoty, plans to construct a small power
plant with Skotan worth about 60 million zlotys,
Parkiet daily reported. The plant would produce electricity by
burning waste gases at the Kedzierzyn plant.
    
    BUDIMEX 
    Poland's largest builder Budimex plans to pay out a dividend
of 302.5 million zlotys ($99.49 million), or 11.85 zlotys per
share, from its 2013 profit, the company said in a regulatory
filing on Wednesday. Last year, Budimex paid out a dividend of
112 million zlotys.
    
    WIELTON 
    Semi-trailer producer Wielton, whose shares fell about a
third on worries over the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on its
sales, said the conflict east of Poland's borders did not have a
significant impact on its results, Wielton's chief executive
Andrzej Szczepek told Parkiet daily.
    
    JSW
    Management at Poland's JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's
largest coking coal producer, said on Wednesday it would
recommend no dividend payout from its 2013
profit. 
    
    EU-UKRAINE
    The European Union will probably sign the political part of
its association agreement with Ukraine next week, Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk said. 
              
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0406 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.