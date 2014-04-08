FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 8
April 8, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PARTY PREFERENCES
    Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) led the
ruling Civic Platform (PO) by a comfortable distance in an
opinion poll published by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday.
                                                 
    ORANGE POLSKA
    Orange Polska attracted around 6,000 net
subscribers from other mobile operators in the first quarter,
according to the Parkiet financial daily. Earlier former telecom
monopoly was losing thousands of clients per quarter.
    
    PORK EMBARGO
    Polish exporters lose up to 10 million zlotys ($3.29
million) a day due to the pork embargo introduced by several
countries amid concerns that African swine fever (ASF) might
spread from wild boars to farmed pigs, Parkiet said on Tuesday
quoting Polish meat producers lobby.
     
    VISTULA
    Clothes maker Vistula still considers re-listing of its
jewellery arm W.Kruk, Vistula CEO Grzegorz Pilch said in an
interview with Parkiet.
    
    LOT
    One of Poland airports' trade unions has asked the European
Commission to block the help that Polish government wants to
grant to the struggling national career LOT,
Rzeczpospolita daily said.
    
    RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES
    Polish government will discuss on Tuesday long-awaited
renewable energy sources bill, according to Parkiet.
    
    TAXES
    The finance ministry plans no changes to the tax system
ahead of the 2015 elections, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote,
quoting an unnamed ministry official. The ministry had
considered earlier unifying Poland's value added VAT tax
brackets at one, 17- or 18-percent level, the newspaper also
wrote. Poland now has three VAT levels - 5, 8 and 23 percent,
with the effective tax rate estimated at 18 percent.
        
($1 = 3.0364 Polish Zlotys)

