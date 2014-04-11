FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 11
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    NETIA 
    Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources that it were
Third Avenue funds that sold a 7.2-percent stake in telecoms
firm Netia on Thursday. Parkiet added that further sales are
likely.
    
    PGNiG 
    Gas monopoly PGNiG is dismissing chief executives of its
subsidiaries PGNiG Technologie, Exalo Drilling and Polska Spóka
Gazownictwa as part of a restructuring plan, the Rzeczpospolita
newspaper reported.
    
    C/A 
    The central bank will publish current account data for
February at 1200 GMT. 
    
    WINDOW AND DOORS PRODUCERS
    Poland's window and doors producers, one of Europe's
largest, may be able to increase their sales by 10 percent this
year thanks to improving foreign sales and a rebound in the
local market, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
    
    UKRAINIAN DEBTS
    The value of debt payments in arrears due by Ukrainian
companies to Polish businesses has risen rapidly as a result of
the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Puls Biznesu
daily reported.
    The value of these payments has risen to 30 million zlotys
($9.98 million) at the end of March from about 7 million in
November 2013, the daily reported citing data from credit
insurance agency KUKE.
                   
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0052 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.