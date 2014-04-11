Poland - Factors to Watch on April 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): NETIA Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources that it were Third Avenue funds that sold a 7.2-percent stake in telecoms firm Netia on Thursday. Parkiet added that further sales are likely. PGNiG Gas monopoly PGNiG is dismissing chief executives of its subsidiaries PGNiG Technologie, Exalo Drilling and Polska Spóka Gazownictwa as part of a restructuring plan, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported. C/A The central bank will publish current account data for February at 1200 GMT. WINDOW AND DOORS PRODUCERS Poland's window and doors producers, one of Europe's largest, may be able to increase their sales by 10 percent this year thanks to improving foreign sales and a rebound in the local market, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. UKRAINIAN DEBTS The value of debt payments in arrears due by Ukrainian companies to Polish businesses has risen rapidly as a result of the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Puls Biznesu daily reported. The value of these payments has risen to 30 million zlotys ($9.98 million) at the end of March from about 7 million in November 2013, the daily reported citing data from credit insurance agency KUKE. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0052 Polish Zlotys)