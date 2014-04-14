FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 14
#Private Equity
April 14, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    DATA
    Polish central bank publishes M3 money supply data for
March. 
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    Poland's largest media group signed a 3 billion zloty
($996.5 million) credit deal with a consortium of Polish and
international banks mostly to refinance its debt, the group said
on Friday. 
    
    INNOVA
    Private equity firm Innova Capital has bid for Polish
telecoms group ATM in a 451 million zloty ($150.1
million) deal, already supported by a fund controlled by ATM's
deputy chief executive holding 25 percent of the stock.
 
    
    C.BANK
    Poland's central bank is "preparing" to possibly use
unconventional policy instruments if need be, but not "planning"
on it, its governor said on Sunday.
    Marek Belka, speaking at an International Monetary Fund
event in Washington, said the instruments could be used to
intervene in different asset classes. Referring to
macroprudential policymaking, he said Poland needed to "brace
ourselves for the unthinkable." 
    
    BUDGET
    Poland may make significant progress in cutting its budget
deficit this year owing to stronger-than-expected economic
growth, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said. 
    
    PKN 
    Poland's largest oil refiner plans four new drillings, also
in shale gas, and is looking for upstream opportunities in North
America, the state-controlled group's head of strategy, Andrzej
Kozlowski, told daily Puls Biznesu.
    
    FORTUM
    Finnish Fortum Heat and Power will invest 340
million euros ($472.2 million) via its Polish unit, planning to
build new plants around Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the
unit's officials as saying.
                           
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
