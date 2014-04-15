FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15
#Private Equity
April 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    DATA
    Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for March
 at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect prices to have
risen 0.7 percent year-on-year last month.  
    
    ARMY
    Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his defence
minister will be travelling to the U.S. this week to talk about
arms purchases and faster modernisation of the army, daily
Gazeta Wyborcza wrote. Tusk said that he wants Poland's military
capability to be "clearly bigger" thanks to the Americans, the
newspaper added.
    
    CORPORATE LOANS
    Corporate loans rose the fastest in five years in the first
three months of the year, according to daily Rzeczpospolita,
signalling a strong pick-up in investments that could underpin
the economic recovery.
    
    ALIOR
    Polish mid-sized Lender Alior Bank, which will
work with mobile phone operator T-Mobile in offering banking
services, wants to double the number of its retail clients in
the next four years, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    
    COOPERATIVE BANKS
    The first Polish credit union, known under the acronym of
SKOK, could be taken over by a commercial bank in the first half
of 2014, deputy head of the banking watchdog Wojciech Kwasniak
told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
    
    AMREST
    Amrest, a fast-food chain operator, may be planning to buy
several hundreds restaurants in Spain, daily Parkiet wrote,
citing Spanish newspapers. The potential value of the
transaction is estimated at 250 million euros, the paper also
said.
    
    MICHELIN
    France's tyremaker Michelin wants to invest 400 million
zlotys in its Polish tire production unit, daily Gazeta Wyborcza
wrote.
                
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys)

