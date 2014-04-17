FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 17
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare Facilities
April 17, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PZU 
    Central and eastern Europe largest insurer PZU said it
bought from British rival RSA insurance companies based
in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 258 million euros, pending
some possible adjustments. 
    
    KGHM
    Poland's daily Parkiet quotes KGHM chief executive as saying
in Chilean media that copper prices will likely be in the range
of $6,000-$6,400 per tonne in the next two years.
    He was also quoted as saying that the cash cost of copper
production in the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile will amount to $1.6
per pound over a period of more than two decades.
    
    PGNIG
    Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Wednesday its natural
gas sales likely amounted to 4.9 billion cubic metres in the
first quarter of 2014, down from 5.6 billion a year
earlier. 
    
    SCANMED 
    Life Healthcare, a hospital operator from South
Africa, has purchased 57 percent of smaller Polish rival Scanmed
Multimedis for nearly 65 million zlotys ($21.39 million) from
the Black Lion fund, Puls Biznesu daily reported.    
    
    ENTERPRISE INVESTORS
    Private equity fund Enterprise Investors is working on a
couple of deals and will announce within the next 2-3 month
whether it managed to close them, Jacek Siwicki, the head of the
fund told, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
    
    DATA
    Polish statistics office releases industrial output and PPI
data for March at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect output to have grown
by 6.4 percent year-on-year. For more forecasts check 
    Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank releases minutes from its
Monetary Policy Council meeting held earlier in April.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
($1 = 3.0385 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.