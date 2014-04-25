FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 25
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 25, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    ORANGE POLSKA 
    Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska 
more than tripled its net profit in the first quarter of this
year and beat market expectations thanks to a one-off boost from
the sale of its web unit, it said on Friday.
    The French Orange unit showed a bottom line of 271
million zlotys ($89.2 million), boosted by around 180 million
zlotys from the sale of Poland's No.2 web portal. Analysts had
pegged the net profit at 223 million. 
    
    PGE 
    Poland's biggest energy firm will invest 253 million zlotys
in a wind farm near Koszalin, in northern Poland. The wind farm
will be constructed by Spanish firm Aldesa, Rzeczpospolita daily
wrote. 
    
    PKP
    Poland's railway carrier plans to find investors for its PKP
Energetyka and TK Telekom units this year, with bourse debut for
the group's PKP Intercity arm planned no sooner than in 2017,
PKP's CEO told daily Parkiet.
    
    CIECH 
    Polish treasury ministry is sending signals to one of
Poland's wealthiest men Jan Kulczyk he will have to raise his
bid for the country's chemicals maker Ciech to buy the company,
daily Puls Biznesu reported. The original 1.03 billion zloty
($339.1 million) ends on Friday.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.