Poland - Factors to Watch on May 6
May 6, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    COPPER MINING
    Copper mining company MiedziCopper plans to spend 160
million zlotys ($52.81 million) on exploring copper deposits in
Poland in 2014, the chief executive of the company, Lyle
Braaten, told the Rzeczpospolita daily.     
        
    MSCI Poland
    Analysts at Trigon DM and Wood brokerages expect that
companies LPP and Getin Noble Bank may enter
the MSCI Poland index during its reshuffle, which is to be
announced on May 14, the Parkiet daily reported.
    
    INTEGRATED CEE GAS MARKET
    It would take up to 6 years to create an integrated gas
market in central and eastern Europe, but its size could reach
40 billion cubic meters a year, the chief executive of energy
exchange Towarowa Gielda Energii told the Rzeczpospolita daily.
     
    PKN ORLEN 
    The Lithuanian subsidiary of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
has received an offer from Lithuanian railways to pay 10 percent
less for access to the railway network, but in return for a 12.9
percent increase in railway transport fees, the Parkiet daily
reported citing a letter sent by PKN to the Lithuanian press.   
    
    OECD
    OECD will publish its new forecasts for the Polish economy
at 0900 GMT.
    
($1 = 3.0295 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
