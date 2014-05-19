FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 19
#Intel
May 19, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

STATE BANK BGK

The state bank BGK plans to sign credit agreements worth about 11 billion zlotys this year, twice as much as in 2013, as part of the state investment programme Polish Investments, the bank’s chief executive Dariusz Kacprzyk told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

WAGES AND EMPLOYMENT

The state statistics office will publish corporate wages and employment data for April at 1200 GMT.

LPP

Poland’s largest clothing company LPP plans to increase its dividend by 10 percent annually and hopes to return to revenue growth of 25 percent, the company’s chief executive Marek Piechocki told the Parkiet daily.

IK INVESTMENT PARTNERS FUND

The Swedish private equity fund IK Investments plans to spend part of 1.1 billion euros ($1.51 billion) from its new fund among others in Poland over the next four years, the fund’s chief executive Bjorn Saven told the Puls Biznesu Daily.

He added that the fund is focusing on light industry, especially healthcare and food processing firms.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7297 Euros)

