Poland - Factors to Watch on May 20

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

OUTPUT AND PPI

The state statistics office will publish industrial output and producer prices data for April at 1200 GMT.

ABRIS

Equity fund Abris is launching arbitration proceedings against Poland and is demanding several hundred euros in compensation after Polish regulator KNF deprived it from its voting rights in the small FM Bank PBP, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

PORK EMBARGO

Ukraine will lift an embargo for pork imports from Europe, including Poland, on May 28, according to the Ukrainian agriculture minister, Gazeta Wyborcza said. Poland wants Ukraine to lift its embargo on beef too.

ENTERPRISE INVESTORS

Nu-Med, a company belonging to the Poland’s biggest equity fund Enterprise Investors, wants to invest 300 million zlotys ($98.25 million) to create X-ray therapy centres, Puls Biznesu daily said.

AD MARKET

Polish advertising market will grow by 0.9-1.2 percent to 7.08 billion zlotys in 2014, media house Starlink estimated, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. In the first quarter, advertising spending rose by 0.9 percent to 1.59 billion zlotys.

OPEL

General Motors will invest 150 million euros in its Polish car factory in the southern city of Gliwice after it has decided to close the company’s factory in the German town of Bochum, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

PGE

National Appeals Chamber will decide on Friday whether Poland’s biggest energy firm PGE treated equally bidders in the 4-billion zloty tender for the construction of the block in its power plant Elektrownia Turow, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

