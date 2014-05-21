FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 21
May 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

The Warsaw stock exchange plans to enter the market for online retail currency exchange and may launch such a platform this year, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing unnamed sources.

AMICA

Poland’s household appliances maker, which sells nearly one-third of its output to eastern Europe, may significantly improve its results this year despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the company’s chief executive Jacek Rutkowski told the Parkiet daily.

PKO BP

The largest Polish bank had a 40-percent share in extending new mortgages in March, the highest share since 2009, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.

PKN

Poland’s largest oil refiner said it planned to issue 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 10-year eurobonds, taking advantage of favourable market conditions to diversify its funding.

POLITICS

Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) were neck-and-neck at 28 percent in the latest opinion poll published by Millward Brown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
