Poland - Factors to Watch on May 23
May 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer, Poland’s KGHM KGH.WA, is seeking proposals from banks for a possible 5-year loan worth around $2.5 billion, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

LOTOS

Poland’s No.2 refiner, state investment vehicle PIR, state lender BGK and Poland’s No.2 bank Pekao reached agreement over financing Lotos’s new oil platform on the Baltic Sea, seen producing 250,000 tonnes of oil annually, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

NETIA

Poland’s No.2 telecom operator may seek growth through takeovers, Parkiet daily reported quoting managers behind Netia’s new shareholders Mennica Polska and MCI Management.

