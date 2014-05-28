Poland - Factors to Watch on May 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CYFROWY POLSAT

Cyfrowy Polsat, Polish telecommunications and television group, is able to spend 2 billion zlotys ($654.84 million) on minor acquisitions, but if any bigger target arises it may finance it with a share issue, the Cyfrowy CEO told Parkiet daily.

Cyfrowy wants to offer its clients natural gas, on top of electricity, the company’s owner Zygmunt Solorz Zak was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

SYNTHOS

Synthos Dwory, the chemical company that belongs to one of the richest Poles, Michal Solowow, wants to spend 1 billion zlotys in the southern city of Oswiecim to build chemical installations, Rzeczpospolita reported.

PKP CARGO

Poland’s biggest rail cargo company, PKP Cargo, cuts its prices for coal transport by up to 40 percent, causing concern among its competitors, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

FM BANK

One of Poland’s richest men, Leszek Czarnecki, is interested in buying FM Bank from the Abris fund, which was deprived the voting rights from its shares in the bank by the financial regulator, one of Abris’ partners told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

He added that the price offered by Czarnecki was low.

PGE

Greenpeace wants to block the construction of the new coal mine in western Poland. The country’s biggest energy group PGE wants to obtain the licence to build the mine, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

ENEA, ENERGA

Enea and Energa submitted their motions for energy prices increases for households to the regulator URE, Rzeczpospolita said. Other companies such as PGE and Tauron may follow the same path.

PHN

The Polish treasury is conducting talks with Griffin Real Estate and Europejskie Centrum Inwestycyjne funds as it is trying to sell its 73-percent stake in the real estate group Polski Holding Nieruchomosci, Puls Biznesu reported.

INTER CARS

Car parts maker Inter Cars wants to spend around 150 million zlotys on its all-new logistic centre near Warsaw, Puls Biznesu reported.

FOREIGN INVESTMENTS

Poland and Germany are one of the most popular locations for foreign investments in Europe according to EY’s report, quoted by Puls Biznesu.

DOMESTIC INVESTMENTS

Polish investments rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2014, while the domestic demand increased by 2.2 percent, according to economy ministry’s estimates quoted by the Rzeczpospolita daily.

INTEREST RATES

Rate cuts in Poland are not probable, but one can not exclude the possibility that the Monetary Policy Council will lower the cost of credit, MPC member Jerzy Hausner was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

