Poland - Factors to Watch on May 29
May 29, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

JSW

Poland’s coking coal miner will likely post a loss in 2014, but smaller than 1 billion zlotys ($327.32 million), chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told the Parkiet daily. He added the company was trying to reduce its costs of coal extraction.

SYGNITY

The Polish software maker’s backlog for the second half of the year has reached 186 million zlotys and is 74 percent higher than last year, Parkiet reported.

ATM

Fisterra’s bid for ATM has been extended until June 18, Parkiet reported. Fisterra, a company controlled by Innova Capital, is offering 12.4 zlotys per ATM share.

EKO EXPORT

Eko Export, which processes the so-called fly ash microspheres found in coal ashes, has started selling its product in the United States to a large company from the metal industry, the company’s founder told the Parkiet daily.

INTER GROCLIN AUTO

The Polish maker of car seat covers plans to expand to Asia, America and Russia over the next few years to boost production and increase its competitiveness, chief executive Andre Gerstner told Parkiet.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

The Polish builder is close to clinching a deal with creditors with the price of the share issue remaining the only issue to be yet agreed, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing unnamed sources.

