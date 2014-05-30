Poland - Factors to Watch on May 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GDP DATA, CPI EXPECTATIONS

Polish statistics office will publish preliminary first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0800 GMT.

The central bank will in turn release its CPI expectations for May at 1200 GMT.

DEBT

The Finance Ministry will release its debt supply plan for June at around 1300 GMT.

KGHM

Poland’s copper miner said it was delaying the start of copper concentrate production at the Afton-Ajax open-pit mine in Canada to end-2018 from an initial target of 2015 after it consulted with local residents and decided to expand the project.

IDEA BANK IPO

Idea Bank, a lender from the Getin Holding financial group controlled by Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse, Parkiet daily quoted its CEO as saying.

AGORA

The publisher of Poland’s largest broadsheet Gazeta Wyborcza plans to use the newly opened credit line at Bank Pekao worth 170 million zlotys ($56 million) among other for takeovers, Agora’s chief executive told daily Parkiet.

COAL

Polish coal trader Weglokoks could takeover some of the debt dogging Poland’s largest hard coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in return for KW’s shares to help its finances, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources as saying.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0430 Polish Zlotys)